Is there any truth to these rumours of why Taylor Swift didn't attend Grammys?

When we learned the reason behind Taylor Swift not attending the Grammys 2020 ceremony, we were taken aback too just as you would be. According to music insiders, the pop star gave the Grammys a miss as they couldn’t apparently guarantee that she would win Song of the Year.

Sources cited in the report suggest that Taylor Swift’s team spoke to bigwigs of The Recording Academy to ensure that she would take home a Grammy. They apparently told the Academy that Taylor would only attend and perform if the win could be guaranteed. An insider was quoted in Page Six report, “[Her team] called and wanted to be assured that she would win the Grammy. And while it wasn’t an explicit demand, they certainly were fishing to find out if Taylor was a winner. It was understood in the conversation that if she’s not winning, she’s not coming to the Grammys.”

Another music insider said, “It’s widely known in the industry that [Swift’s team] called to find out if she was getting a Grammy, they wouldn’t tell her, so she didn’t go. It’s not uncommon [for an artist] to want to know. And everyone knows Taylor loves to win, win, win.”

After these rumours came out, a spokesperson for Taylor Swift said, “I am on the record: These statements by anonymous, unidentified ‘sources’ are absolutely 100 percent false and laughable. She just didn’t go to the Grammys. You guys need to calm down.”

Taylor Swift was nominated in the Grammys 2020 for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. She lost the Song of the Year to Billie Eilish.