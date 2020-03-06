HBO to present popular video game 'The Last of Us' as TV series

HBO is now going to present one of the most critically acclaimed video games of all time ‘The Last of Us’ as a TV series.

The Warner Media announced Thursday its plans for the new video game in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions.

For those unaware, the video game is the story of Joel, a divorced single father turned smuggler with a dark and tragic past, who is tasked with smuggling a 14-year-old girl named Ellie across a post-apocalyptic United States. The two struggle to stay alive in a dystopian world that is affected by a deadly disease that turns people into murderous monsters.

For ‘The Last of Us’ Tv Series, HBO has got on board BAFTA award-winning writer, Neil Druckmann, with ‘Chernobyl’ writer and executive producer Craig Mazin to bring the story to life on screen.

In a statement, Druckmann said, "From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig, I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of 'The Last of Us’. With 'Chernobyl,' Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn't think of better partners to bring the story of 'The Last of Us' to life as a television show."

Meanwhile, a sequel to the video game is set to hit stores on May 29.