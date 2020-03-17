Forget Jennifer Aniston link-up rumours as Brad Pitt is spotted with good friend Alia Shawkat

Is it time to move on from Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ‘dating’ rumours as the former was recently spotted with another girl, Alia Shawkat.

Although Brad has repeatedly denied dating Alia and has only referred to them as “friends”, the two were seen at a joint ordering burgers, a day after some people spotted them at a concert together.

In pictures, Alia is seen dressing down in pink sweater and skirt while Brad is spotted wearing jeans, beige sweatshirt and a hat. While Alia Shawkat is seen laughing, Brad’s back faces the cameras as he orders burgers for them.

#bradpitt has seen with #aliashawkat day after their concert date at LA, they have been secretly seeing since last September, still says they're friends.. They were purchasing from burgers

Earlier, during the time of Golden Globes and SAG Awards this year, Brad and Jennifer were spoken of together with many even hinting that the two might be thinking of getting back together. Also read: Jennifer Aniston responds to the viral video of Brad Pitt watching her SAG Awards speech

Brad Pitt, however, told a leading news daily in December last year that he hasn’t dated for the past two to three years. He said that he has been linked with multiple women post his split with Angelina Jolie. However, none of the dating rumours is true and that he hasn’t dated for a long time.