'Aliens' star Jay Benedict dies due to COVID-19 complications

In a sad news update from Hollywood, ‘Aliens’ actor Jay Benedict is no more.

The 68-year-old actor died on April 4, a week before his 69th birthday.

Jay was best known for his roles in films like ‘Aliens’ and TV show ‘Emmerdale’.

He died due to complications he developed following contracting COVID-19.

His management issued a statement earlier yesterday: "It is with profound sorrow that we must announce Jay's death on the 4th of April due to complications arising from a Covid-19 infection."

In the film ‘Aliens’, Jay played the role of Russ Jordan. The film also starred Sigourney Weaver and Bill Paxton.

In a career spanning four decades, Jay also appeared in ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ and played the role of John Kieffer, the US Army officer and friend of detective Christopher Foyle in British period drama ‘Foyle's War’. He was also seen in Tv shows like ‘The Bill’, ‘Jonathan Creek’ and ‘Casualty’.

