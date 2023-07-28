Saba Azad calls beau Hrithik Roshan a ‘hippo heart’ — Check pics

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been shelling couple goals ever since they made their relationship public. The lovebirds are presently enjoying some downtime in Argentina, and they even shared sneak peeks from their vacay on social media. Saba Azad took to the Stories section of her Instagram page and dropped two adorable selfies from their recent visit to a restaurant in Buenos Aires. Posting a solo picture of Hrithik Roshan wearing a black sleeveless T-shirt with a matching cap, she wrote, “My hippo heart.” The Guzaarish actor can be seen sitting in a restaurant with a cake and a drink placed in front of him.

Saba Azad also shared a couple's selfie with her beau from their visit to another restaurant and wrote, “Buenos Dias.” The picture shows these two posing in winter attire. Hrithik Roshan looks adorable as he can be seen wearing specs.

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad’s Relationship Timeline

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly got into a relationship after the Kaabil actor's divorce from his wife, Sussanne Khan. Hrithik and Sussanne, despite going their separate ways, continue to co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne, who is dating Aly Goni, is also good friends with Saba Azad.

Hrithik Roshan's Forthcoming Projects

Hrithik Roshan is busy with Siddharth Anand's directorial, Fighter. Touted to be an action entertainer, the project will see Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. This is the first on-screen pairing of these two actors. Anil Kapoor will also essay a significant role in the movie, which has been billed as India's first aerial actioner. Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Talat Aziz will also play secondary roles in Fighter.

The film's soundtrack has been provided by composer duo, Vishal and Shekhar. Satchith Paulose is on board the team as the cinematographer, while the VFX and CGI have been handled by DNEG. Produced by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter is expected to release by January next year.

Additionally, Hrithik Roshan also has War 2 in his kitty, alongside Jr NTR.

