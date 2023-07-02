Taylor Swift runs off the stage after facing malfunction during Cincinnati gig, here's what happened

Taylor Swift handled a stage mishap very swiftly. The pop star was stuck in a situation during her Eras Tour in Cincinnati on Friday when her stage door failed to open. In the videos that have gone viral, the ''Lover'' singer can be seen rushing backstage after a panel on the floor failed to open.

The songstress gave her millions of fans a moment to talk when she unexpectedly decided to run on the stage. After finishing her song, the singer was patiently waiting for the stage door to open, but soon she noticed that there was something wrong. Wasting no time, the singer ran to the door, from where the backup dancers were exiting.

At the time of the stage malfunction, Taylor was wearing a black sequin body suit and heeled boots and was apparently going backstage for the dress change.

The video of Taylor went viral quickly. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''Run (Taylor’s version)''



One user commented, "errors tour."

Another wrote, "This woman just slays on every level''

Taylor is all set to make the world groove! The singer is taking her Eras Tour around the world. Last month, the singer unveiled a slew of new international shows in 2024 in Europe, Asia, and Australia.