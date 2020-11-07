Hilaria Baldwin after welcoming fifth child: 'It very much feels like we're done'

Hilaria Baldwin who recently welcomed her fifth child, a boy with her husband Alec in September said she is done having more kids. In her recent interview with People, Hilaria said, ''It very much feels like we're done,''

''Everybody’s asking me this question. I don't know. I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired,'' Hilaria shared.

She also spoke about how COVID-19 is making parenting tough, ''I feel, just with COVID, it’s just insanity," she continued. ''We're oh-so-done,'' Alec said in the interview.

The Baldwins are parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and their newest addition, Eduardo, two months. Alec is also dad to Ireland Basinger Baldwin.



The couple married on June 29, 2012, at the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York City.