Here's why Christopher Nolan apologised to Florence Pugh for her role in Oppenheimer

Florence Pugh might have had very limited screen time in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, but she managed to stand out with her brilliant performance. In Nolan's atomic bomb thriller, Pugh played the role of Jean Tatlock, a psychiatrist and Robert Oppenheimer’s (Cillian Murphy) girlfriend. Pugh, 27, recently talked about her limited screen time and went on to reveal that Nolan actually apologised to her for her short screen time.

During her interview with MTV UK, the Don't Worry Darling star recalled the time when Nolan approached her for the role.

“I didn’t really know what was going on or what it was that was being made. Except I knew that Chris really, really wanted me to know that it wasn’t a very big role and he understands if I don’t want to come near it. And I was like, ‘Doesn’t matter. Even if I’m a coffee maker at a cafe in the back of the room, let’s do it,'" Florence said.

Further talking, Pugh said that Christopher went on and apologised for the size of her role: ''I remember he apologised for the size of the role. I was like, “Please don’t apologise.”

And then he said, ''We’ll send you the script, and honestly, you just read it and decide if it’s like… I completely understand the sizing thing. And I remember that evening when I got the script being like, 'I don’t need to… I know I’m going to do it','' Florence shared.



Despite her limited screen time, Florence's role in the film became the talk of the world and all thanks goes to her fascinating relationship and a sex scene between Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The sex scene made the atomic bomb thriller Nolan's first R-rated film.

The biographical drama revolves around Oppenheimer, who is also known as the Father of the Atomic bomb. The three-hour-long film follows the physicist's involvement with the Manhattan Project during World War II, his love life and extramarital romantic relationships. For the unversed, Oppenheimer had multiple affairs before and during his marriage to Oppenheimer (played by Emily Blunt).

Oppenheimer box office

Christopher Nolan's historical epic has raked in whooping numbers at the worldwide box office. The film has surpassed $700 million worldwide. With this milestone, the film is also the highest-grossing World War II movie and the fifth-highest-grossing IMAX movie. The other films on the list are James Cameron's Avatar, its sequel The Way of Water, along with Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame.