Here's why 2020 can safely be called Amit Sadh's year

When an actor dazzles you with a performance to remember, all that you wish for is to see more of them. As far as 2020 is concerned, that claim certainly goes to Amit Sadh who won’t be seen in just one or two web series or movies, but a fabulous five projects this year.

Recognized as one of the actors who has made it in Bollywood without any filmy bloodline or industry connections, Amit Sadh has time and again proven that hard work and dedication can take one all the way to the big league.



Having delivered commendable performances in 'Kai Po Che', 'Sultan', 'Sarkar 3' and 'Gold' to name a few, this actor, who’s made a name for himself in the TV industry as well as films is now set to shine on the OTT space as well. And with five projects this year, 2020 might just have be Amit’s lucky year.

Without any further ado, here’s five offerings from 2020 that star Amit Sadh that will make us want to stop everything that we do and enjoy this fabulous actor.

Breathe: Into the Shadows

Though this series has megastars like Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, who is a household name in the south industry, Amit managed to make a mark and leave everybody in awe delivering a performance to remember. Playing the role of inspector Kabir Sawant in Amazon Prime Video’s 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'.



Amit’s new hunk look and phenomenal acting didn’t go unnoticed with most of B town and his fans showering their love and praise on the actor. The engrossing thriller, released on July 10, sees Sadh as an emotionally broken cop who’s hell-bent on solving mysterious cases and murders. Written and directed by Mayank Sharma, we bet that this series will make you want to wish you had a Kabir Sawant in your life.

Avrodh: The Siege within

The next most-awaited project of this dashing actor is 'Avrodh'. It promises to be a fascinating story as the series is is based on Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book India's Most Fearless whose narrative is set against the backdrop of the surgical strike that India conducted in 2016.



Amit Sadh was so moved by the valour shown by the army during the incident that he recently took to Twitter to dedicate this series to his dad and all Indians. The recently-launched trailer looks amazing and we can’t wait to see the magic of a brilliant cast featuring the likes of Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumar, Vikram Gokhale, Anant Mahadevan and Madhurima Tuli and a promising script on 31st July on SonyLiv

Shakuntala Devi

Another one from the Prime Video family, 'Shakuntala Devi' stars Vidya Balan in the role of the maths wizard who was known as the human calculator. While everyone expects Vidya Balan to once again deliver a fine performance, Amit, who plays her son-in-law is sure to leave us speechless once again with his sheer charisma and screen presence.

Yaara

July sees yet Amit Sadh once again, this time in ZEE5’s 'Yaara' that also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan. The trailer of this movie was recently released and it looks like a crime drama of friendship shown through the ages. Blessed with action-packed sequences aplenty performed by a very talented cast, one can’t wait to see what lies in store this July 30.

Operation Parindey

Yet another police drama in Amit’s kitty. 'Operation Parindey' is inspired by a true story of the Nabha Jailbreak and the 24-hour chase that followed. Amit, in this movie, plays the role of a special police officer assigned to track down the escaped convicts while facing numerous obstacles on his way including those from within the police itself. Released just before the lockdown, this action thriller proved that Amit is getting better and better with each performance.

Amit's talent and tenacity is what’s seeing him establish himself in the industry. But with 2020 being the year that finally brings the actor out in the spotlight with five fabulous offerings, we surely believe that the actors is soon going to further scale the ladder of success in no time.