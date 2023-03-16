Here's where to watch Oscar-winning Tom Cruise film Top Gun: Maverick online

Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick is one of the best films to watch if you are an adventure junkie. With the Hollywood star in his top form, the film also made a buzz at this year’s recently concluded Oscars 2023 event – winning an Oscar for best sound and losing in three categories including best picture, best-adapted screenplay, and best original song. The awards run began for the film with Golden Globes with two nods including the best motion picture in the drama category.

After registering a successful run at the box office, the Top Gun sequel is now available for online streaming. It is now on Paramount + and Amazon-owned MGM+ (formerly Epix) last December. It’s also available to buy or rent on Amazon’s Prime Video, iTunes, Redbox, Vudu, and other video-on-demand platforms.

For those who have not seen the film, Tom Cruise reprises his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who returns more than 30 years after the events in the original film to train the latest class of elite naval aviators. Original Top Gun star Val Kilmer appears briefly as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, and the film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Jay Ellis, and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Where to Watch Top Gun: Maverick Online

Top Gun: Maverick is available to stream online on Paramount+ ($5 to $10 monthly) and MGM+ ($6 monthly), which was previously Epix. A subscription is required for both streaming services, which each offer seven-day free trials.

You can also buy or rent Top Gun: Maverick and the original film on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube Movies & Shows.

Outside the US, if you want to access your Paramount+ account, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) such as ExpressVPN. The service costs $7 to $13 per month and lets you log into high-speed servers across more than 90 countries.

