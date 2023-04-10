Here's everything you need to know about Star Wars new series, Ahsoka

Ahsoka Tano will be getting a new series as per the latest set of announcements at the Star Wars Celebration in London by Lucasfilm. Produced by Jon Favreau and writer Dave Filoni, the series will follow Anakin Skywalker’s beloved Togruta padawan, Ahsoka Tano. Ahsoka series will premiere in August on Disney+.

The first time the Star Wars world introduced Ahsoka to its fans was in the 2008 film Star Wars: The Clone Wards. It was an animated film that follows Ahsoka as she learns from her mentor, Anakin Skywalker, who will become Darth Vader.

Soon after Ahsoka became a fan favourite. The character then returned to the screen after a gap of six years in the Star Wars Rebels animated series. In this, she had gone through a lot and become a powerful Jedi warrior.

Ahsoka also got a live-action treatment in season 2 of The Mandalorian. In this, Rosario Dawson took up the role. Then came a live-action series with Dawson in the lead.

Post her promotion as a Jedi, Ahsoka left the Jedi Order before receiving her official rank as a knight.

Speaking about the role, Rosario Dawson said, “These characters are in really different places in their lives. There is an aspect to the hero’s journey that is very lonely. You sacrifice a lot when you’re out there fighting the good fight. It’s going to be really beautiful and revelatory to see the things that can happen when you work in a community when you find those relationships and the people that you can trust.”

Ahsoka’s mentor Anakin Skywalker is reprised by Hayden Christensen, who played the role in the Star Wars prequel trilogy directed by George Lucas. Other actors who will reprise their roles are David Tennant as the voice of the droid Huyang and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla.

