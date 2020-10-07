Henry Cavill starrer 'The Witcher' season 2 photos are out

Henry Cavill starrer ‘ The Witcher’ season 2 is on its way and the makers have now released pictures from the upcoming installment.

Netflix released the first look photos from the season as the show is currently in production in the UK.

The photos show off Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, and his new body armor.

The makers are yet to decide on the premiere date for the second season.

‘The Witcher’ season 2 will pick up from the first season’s ending as Geralt being convinced that Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) died at the Battle of Sodden as he brings Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

‘The Witcher' cast also includes Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Yasen Atour (Young Wallender), Agnes Born, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders), Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl), Mecia Simson and Basil Eidenbenz. The latter is replacing Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel after Rasmussen had to drop out of the show due to scheduling issues.