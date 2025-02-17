According to a new rumour from MyTimeToShineH, a source that has been mostly reliable in the past, Marvel Studios is reportedly looking to cast actor Henry Cavill in a leading role in the upcoming Disney+ series Nova.

Cavill’s history with big franchises

Henry Cavill is no stranger to major franchises, having previously played Superman in the DCEU and Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher series, both of which ended on sour terms.

Cavill was recast as Superman after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios and decided to reboot the DC Cinematic Universe. He also departed from The Witcher series after creative differences with the showrunner.

Currently, Cavill is developing a series based on the iconic Warhammer 40K tabletop game for Amazon Prime Video, so it remains to be seen whether this latest rumour about his involvement in Nova holds any truth.

What we know about Nova

The Nova series will focus on Richard Rider, a member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps. In the comics, Rider possesses superhuman abilities, including enhanced strength, flight, and speed.

The project is rumoured to be an adaptation of the Annihilus story arc, in which the Nova Corps must defend the galaxy from an alien invasion.

Ed Bernero, best known for his work on Criminal Minds, will be writing the series and serving as showrunner. Additionally, Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña is also rumoured to be involved in the project.

The series is expected to enter full production in early 2025, so further updates on the cast and plot details should be out soon.

