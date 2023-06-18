Heartstopper season 2 teaser: Charlie and Nick are boyfriends now

Season 1 of Netflix's Heartstopper won millions of hearts with its cute gay love story. And now, after a long wait, season 2 is almost here. The streaming giant dropped the first teaser of the upcoming season at the Tudum event in Brazil.

The coming-of-age show revolves around two classmates Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a gay student who falls for his classmate, Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). While the first season was all about their budding romance, discovering their true identity, and finding out that their bond is more than just a friendship. The second season will focus on their new and open relationship.

The two-minute teaser opens with Charlie, who is getting ready for school and continues to chat with his love, Nick. Waking up on the text from his boyfriend: "Hi" Charlie is on cloud nine as he responds with, ''good morning boyfriend ❤️'' Squid Game season 2 new cast members revealed at Netflix's Tudum event At the end of the teaser, we got a glimpse of Nick as he surprised Charlie, also hinting that Nick has accepted his relationship publicly.



Watch the adorable teaser here:

At the start of the teaser, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell, who plays Tara and Darcy in the series, also reveal the titles of all eight episodes, which are - "Out," "Family," "Promise," "Challenge," "Heat," "Truth/Dare," "Sorry" and "Perfect."

All lead cast members of the show are returning for the second season, including Connor, Locke, Yasmin Finney as Elle, William Gao as Tao, Corinna Brown as Tara, and Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, among others.

This season will have four new additions to the cast: Leila Khan, Jack Barton, Bradley Riches, and Nima Taleghani.

Season 2 will release on Netflix on August 3. Heartstopper Season 1 The sweet queer love story quickly becomes a global phenomenon, with viewers praising the creators for telling an uplifting story for teens who are struggling with their sexual identity issues and how a supportive atmosphere may help them come out proudly.

The British rom-com, based on the novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 98% audience score.

