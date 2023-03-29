HBO's The White Lotus to get an Asian spin, season 3 will shoot in Thailand: Reports

Hit show The White Lotus will soon be getting an Asian spin as the next season is reportedly set in Thailand. Variety reported earlier that after the first two seasons of the popular show were shot at Four Seasons resorts in Hawaii and Italy, respectively, the show will be headed to Thailand. In Thailand, it will be shot at one of the luxury hotel giant’s four properties. They are located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and the Golden Triangle.

There is no official confirmation on this as HBO has declined to comment on Variety’s report.

Meanwhile, this news doesn’t come as a surprise as The White Lotus had previously hinted that season 3 of the show may take place in Asia and give its fans a taste of the “Eastern religion and spirituality.”

In a video at the end of the season 2 finale, Mike White said, “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Currently, The White Lotus team is scouting for locations. Also, casting for season 3 is yet to be announced.

HBO’s The White Lotus won 10 Emmy awards for its first season. This included outstanding limited or anthology series and supporting actress for Jennifer Coolidge. Earlier this year, Jennifer Coolidge won a Golden Globe for season 2, which also took home best-limited series, anthology series, or television motion picture. The series also won two SAG awards.

