HBO to develop film chronicling the GameStop-Wall Street incident

A film describing the GameStop-Wall Street incident is in development at HBO.

The film is described as exploring how a populist uprising of social media day traders beat Wall Street at their own game, turning the stock market upside down and shaking the financial world to its core. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Billions' co-creator and financial journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin, Jason Blum, and former HBO Films head Len Amato are executive producing the project. The untitled show will follow the stock saga where hedge fund managers had bet on GameStop to lose a lot of value, but several scores of people in the wallstreetbets Reddit forum exchanged tips and bought the company's shares.



This is the latest onscreen project set up to detail the ongoing stock market saga around GameStop. A feature documentary was announced recently, while earlier this week a feature film adaptation from writer Mark Boal ('The Hurt Locker,' 'Zero Dark Thirty') was announced, with Noah Centineo set to star in a major role. MGM also recently picked up the rights to author Ben Mezrich’s book proposal, 'The Antisocial Network,' which also dives into the Wall Street fiasco. Grand Central Publishing plans to publish the book in the fall, according to Variety.



Sorkin is the co-creator of the Showtime drama “Billions,” which is set in the world of hedge funds. He is also the author of the 2008 financial crisis book “Too Big to Fail,” and co-produced a film adaptation previously for HBO Films, which was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards.

Amato is the former head of HBO Films. During his time there, HBO Films won 43 Emmy Awards and 12 Golden Globes, winning the Outstanding Made For Television Movie Emmy in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015. Amato also developed and executive produced 2008’s “Recount,” which garnered 3 Emmy Awards including Best Made for Television Movie, and resulted in an Emmy for Amato as executive producer.



