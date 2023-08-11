Has 'Pasoori' singer Ali Sethi married artist Salman Toor? 

There are rumours of Ali Sethi's wedding to artist Salman Toor doing the rounds of the internet. The Pakistani singer, who creates the global hit Pasoori last year, reportedly married longtime friend Salman Toor in a private ceremony in New York City.



Salman Toor, known for his artistic work, openly discussed his own journey of coming to terms with his sexual identity in a 2022 interview with The New Yorker.



In the same interview, Toor expressed a deep connection with Sethi, stating, "I knew I had found the person I wanted to be with for good."



Sethi has so far not commented about his wedding nor has he commented on his relationship with Toor.



As the news of their wedding broke, Sethi's Twitter trend reflected a mix of congratulatory messages and some hateful opinions. Some sections on Pakistani social media flooded the platform with homophobic comments as a reaction to the rumoured wedding.



There were others who showed their love and support for Sethi and Toor. Some even shared Toor’s paintings while congratulating the rumoured couple on their reported union.