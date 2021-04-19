Has Disney+ removed Armie Hammer's 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls' episode?

An episode where Armie Hammer guest-stars on Bear Grylls' survival show, "Running Wild with Bear Grylls," appears to have been removed from the Disney Plus' streaming platform.

According to Insider, the shows is missing that particular episode in season five of the National Geographic series. Programming skips from episode four, featuring actor Rob Riggle, to episode six, starring former WWE world champion Dave Bautista.

The episode, which aired in 2019, features the actor and Grylls going camping off the coast of Sardinia, an island in Italy. Together, they go underground cave diving and rock climbing. At one point in the episode, Grylls instructs Hammer to suckle milk directly from a goat the duo caught in the wild.

In January, private DMs that Hammer allegedly sent to several unidentified women were circulated online. The DMs spawned claims that the actor had a cannibalism fetish and wanted to drink a girlfriend's blood.



Later, a Vanity Fair exposé from March revealed Hammer's BDSM "obsession" and detailed how raunchy text messages led to his divorce from his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

Hammer denied claims that he is a cannibal in February, calling the claims "bullshit."

In March Hammer was accused by a woman of rape and "other acts of violence." The woman, who wanted to be known only as "Effie," made the allegations in a press conference. Hammer denied these accusations the next day through a statement released by his attorney, Andrew Brettler.

"From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] - and every other sexual partner of his for that matter - have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory," Brettler said in a statement emailed to Insider in March.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in a statement to Insider that the actor "is the main suspect in an alleged sexual assault investigation initiated on February 3 of this year."

Hammer has been dropped from multiple projects following the sexual assault accusations including 'Billion Dollar Spy', Paramount's 'The Offer,' a series about the making of 'The Godfather'; and the romantic comedy 'Shotgun Wedding'with Jennifer Lopez. The actor has also left the cast of the Broadway theater project, "The Minutes."