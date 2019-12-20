'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling receives flak for transgender tweet

This might (or not) break your heart if you have long been a fan of Harry Potter and the woman behind that mystical world that made millions breathe and live magic, J K Rowling has come under fire for one tweet in support for a woman who was fired over her anti-trans social media posts.

The celebrated author received a lot of flak from her fans on social media as the called her out for this "transphobic behaviour".

It happened as she tweeted, "Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill"

For all those wondering who the lady in her tweet is, Maya Forstater is a tax expert who recently lost her job at a think tank after tweeting that trans women can't "change" their biological sex. Forstater's contract as a visiting fellow at the Washington- and London-based nonprofit Center for Global Development was not renewed in March, according to the Guardian. They cited that Maya's tweets were discriminatory toward trans people.

When she took the matter court, a judge at the Central London Employment Tribunal dismissed Maya's claims of wrongful termination, calling her "absolutist in her view of sex" and her expressed beliefs "not worthy of respect in a democratic society."

Thus, when J K Rowling tweeted in support of Maya, it created a furore on social media as her individual fans and groups alike, did not believe that she is anti-trans, as most called her. One Human Right group wrote, "Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling."

One fan wrote that she grew up reading the Harry Potter series as a trans child, and that the author's decision "to support people that hate me" brought tears to her eyes while another wrote, "I'm so heartbroken that this is who she is choosing to be."