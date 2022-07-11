Harnaaz Sandhu gets a doll version of her Miss Universe winning look - See pics here

The whole nation was on cloud nine when Indian girl Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021. Sandhu, 21 brought back the coveted crown after a huge hiatus of two decades.



Sandhu recently received a heartwarming tribute in a form of a sweet mini doll. The special gift comes from a Thailand-based doll couture Grace​ Panisara​​ Doll. ​

The Thailand based couture has made a doll version of Harnaz's Miss Universe winning look and it's looking adorable! The doll sports curly hair and the same silver gown that Harnaz wore including the diamond-studded crown and the Miss Universe sash.

Sharing the picture of the doll, they wrote, ''The doll in front of me is the 70th​ Miss​​ Universe, mini Harnaaz Sandhu​ me and the whole team of craftsmen. Try to include every detail in order to make the piece look as beautiful as possible.​''



Harnaaz also gave a shout-out to the makers by sharing the post on her Instagram account and writing, ''This is beautiful'' along with heart emojis.

Netizens have also reacted to the doll and praised the uncanny resemblance to the Sandhu's winning look.



Chandigarh-based girl Sandhu won the pageant last year in December after 21 years of gap. She is a successor to Bollywood actresses Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta who had won the title earlier in 1994 and 2000, respectively.

