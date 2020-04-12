Happy Easter: Bollywood celebrities extended their wishes to all amid lockdown

One of the holiest day of the year for Christian, Easter a.k.a Resurrection Day is celebrated with great fervor. This year, when the entire globe is under lockdown, and most of us have been quarantined, celebrations have been restricted to the confinements of one's home.

Bollywood celebrities wished their fans a Happy Easter amid the coronavirus crisis and urged everyone to stay safe and follow rules of lockdown.



Megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted,'' A most generous happy and safe Easter to all .. may every festival of every belief bring peace and well being and safety for all .. ''

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared a photo of son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan and called them her 'Easter bunnies for life'.

Shraddha Kapoor also shared a video, and captioned it, ''Easter Sunday cheat day!!! Happy Easter!''.

Malaika Khan shared an Instagram story, as the post reads, wishing you peace, love and Happiness this Easter''.







Karishma Kapoor also shared a ray of stories wishing their fans the holy day.



Dia Mirza also tweeted,'' May HOPE SPRING eternally. New life, new beginnings. #HappyEaster. The treasures and abundance that nature provides for us all - is the gift of life. My love to all those who are away from their loved ones during this time. Wishes for your good health. #HappyEasterSunday''.