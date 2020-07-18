Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood pour in birthday wishes for the actor

Today, Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 38th birthday, the actress is ringing in her special day in Los Angeles home with her husband and singer Nick Jonas, However, her colleagues and friends from Bollywood fraternity showering the Desi girl with their best wishes.



From Kareena Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share their warm wishes to the actor.



Check out the post below:



Kareena took to her Instagram and shared the photo of her and Priyanka from the set of 'Koffee with Karan', ''Happy birthday @priyankachopra... May you continue to inspire the world, Hugs from across the globe'', she captioned the picture.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories to wish her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-actor, "Happy birthday Priyanka. You are strong, a fighter & inspiration to many. Here's wishing you a splendid birthday. @priyankachopra".She wrote.

Manish Malhotra shared the photo of Priyanka pouting with him, ''Truly the #oneandonly @priyankachopra birthday wishes to you my dear and stay this phenomenal always''.

Fillm maker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted: ''Happy Birthday @priyankachopra , May lord Ganesh Always bless you with good health, peace & Happiness. Keep Shining Stay Blessed''.

Priyanka 'Sky is Pink' co-star Farhan Akhtar also wished the star, ''Happy birthday @priyankachopra .. may your sky always be the colour you choose .. big hug,''.