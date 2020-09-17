Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Bollywood celebs extend their warm wishes

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned a year older on Thursday and on his special day several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to exted their warm wishes.

Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share a video of himself where he is seen heaping praises on the Prime Minister. "Happy birthday Prime Minister #NarendraModiJi. May God grant you long & healthy life!! Jai Hind !! #HappyBirthdayPMModi," Kher tweeted along with the video.

Anil Kapoor posted a picture of himself with the Prime Minister where the two are seen holding hands. "Wishing our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it`s people," tweeted Kapoor. "Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji. #HappyBirthdayPMModi," his tweet further read.

Wishing our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it's people. Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji.#HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/DbaOl7cdPF — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 17, 2020 ×

Abhishek Bachchan also took to Twitter and said, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji."

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 17, 2020 ×

Kangana Ranaut shared a special video message on Twitter for the Prime Minister.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on the other hand took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and penned down a birthday wish for him. "Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji. May Lord Ganesh always bless you with lots of Strength, Happiness, and Good Health. #HappyBdayPMModi," the `Fashion` filmmaker wrote in the caption.

Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji . May Lord Ganesh always bless you with lots of Strength, Happiness and Good Health. 💐🙏 #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/0lBlBN44ZN — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2020 ×

Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday. "Namaskar Respected Narendra Bhai, Best wishes to you on your birthday. I wish that God blesses you with longevity @narendramodi," she tweeted.

Randeep Hooda also shared a photo of PM Modi and tweeted, “To the man leading India into its new self .. wishing our dear Prime Minister Modi ji a very happy Birthday.. hoping his vision is guided by sustainable development and protecting the environment legacy for the future of our country #HappyBirthdayPMModi

Ranvir Shorey also took to Twitter to wish PM Modi on his birthday.

To the man leading India into its new self .. wishing our dear Prime Minister Modi ji a very happy Birthday.. hoping his vision is guided by sustainable development and protecting the environment legacy for the future of our country #HappyBirthdayPMModi 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GucJPmSGg8 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) September 17, 2020 ×

Reteish Deshmukh posted a photo of Prime Minister and wrote, “Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday- May god bless you with good health & long life.''.