Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Bollywood celebs extend their warm wishes

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Sep 17, 2020, 02.35 PM(IST)

Bollywood wishes PM Modi Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and other celebrities took their respective social media to wish PM on his special day. 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned a year older on Thursday and on his special day several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to exted their warm wishes.

Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share a video of himself where he is seen heaping praises on the Prime Minister. "Happy birthday Prime Minister #NarendraModiJi. May God grant you long & healthy life!! Jai Hind !! #HappyBirthdayPMModi," Kher tweeted along with the video. 

Anil Kapoor posted a picture of himself with the Prime Minister where the two are seen holding hands. "Wishing our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it`s people," tweeted Kapoor. "Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji. #HappyBirthdayPMModi," his tweet further read. 

Abhishek Bachchan also took to Twitter and said, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji."

Kangana Ranaut shared a special video message on Twitter for the Prime Minister. 

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on the other hand took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and penned down a birthday wish for him. "Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji. May Lord Ganesh always bless you with lots of Strength, Happiness, and Good Health. #HappyBdayPMModi," the `Fashion` filmmaker wrote in the caption. 

Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday. "Namaskar Respected Narendra Bhai, Best wishes to you on your birthday. I wish that God blesses you with longevity @narendramodi," she tweeted. 

Randeep Hooda also shared a photo of PM  Modi and tweeted, “To the man leading India into its new self .. wishing our dear Prime Minister Modi ji a very happy Birthday.. hoping his vision is guided by sustainable development and protecting the environment legacy for the future of our country #HappyBirthdayPMModi 
Ranvir Shorey also took to Twitter to wish PM Modi on his birthday.

Reteish Deshmukh posted a photo of Prime Minister and wrote, “Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday- May god bless you with good health & long life.''. 

