Halloween 2020: Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen & other celebs don spooky outfits

The day of trick and treating has arrived, and like previous years, this year too celebs brought out their best on the ghostly day.



Check out the celebrities, who have impressed us with their outfits.

Halloween 2020: Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen & other celebs donned in a spooky outfit



Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner donned many outfits. Her first dress-up was of Red Power Ranger and afterwords she was seen as Minion. She later dressed up as a green snake.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen who just returned to the social world back after her baby loss showed off her Halloween 2020 costume and revealed that she dressed up as the ballerina from Black Swan while her husband John Legend transformed into Spider-Man.

Cardi B



Cardi B impressed up with her medusa look for the night

Kim Kardashian



Kim Kardashian donned many outfits for the occasion. Firstly she was dressed as Carol Baskin with a blonde wig and Carole’s trademark flower crown and, a leopard-print dress, and her three children, North, seven, Saint, five, and Chicago, two, wore tiger cub outfits with their faces painted.

Ellen DeGeneres



In the covid era, the famous host was dressed up as a superhero nurse.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello choose to be a witch for this Halloween 2020

Halsey



Singer Halsey shared several looks on her social media accounts. At first, she was seen dressed up as a nun in anticipation of the holiday, and later, she shared a new look like the Corpse Bride from Tim Burton's 2005 stop-motion animated movie.

