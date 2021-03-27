Halle Berry responds to racist comments made by radio host

Halle Berry shared her thoughts on the racist on-air comments by a radio host who was fired for comparing her skin tone to numbered toast settings.

The actress tweeted out the clip of Rob Lederman's racist comments comparing the skin tones of Black female stars like Berry, Serena Williams and Gayle King.

"Disgusting. It's ridiculous this type of nonsense is still being broadcasted across airwaves," Berry tweeted on Friday. "ALL Black women are beautiful and worthy, Rob Lederman. GTFOH."





Disgusting. It’s ridiculous this type of nonsense is still being broadcasted across airwaves. ALL Black women are beautiful and worthy, Rob Lederman. GTFOH. https://t.co/9qMrLysjy2 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 26, 2021 ×

In the clip shared to Twitter on Wednesday by ESPN reporter said on The Morning Bull Show, "I may get into trouble for this," before making his racist comments.

A spokesperson for Cumulus Media confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement Lederman had been "swiftly terminated."

"CUMULUS MEDIA operates from a clearly-defined set of programming principles and there is no question that Rob Lederman's comments made on The Morning Bull Show are in direct violation of those principles," the statement read. "We swiftly terminated him and suspended the remainder of the show's on-air talent. We apologize, and deeply regret the incident."

Lederman later said in an interview that he was "horrified" when he listened back to the recording of the broadcast.

"I could easily see how someone could be offended by that. I get that," Lederman said. "It sounds terrible, and it is terrible... Now, can I take back those words? No. If you listen to them, were they meant to be hurtful? Absolutely not."

Lederman added that he hoped to "learn from" the incident, and offered an apology to "anybody that would be hurt" by his comments.