Hailey Bieber confirms hospitalization, reveals what happened to her

Hailey Bieber is now doing fine after her brief hospitalisation.



The 25-year-old model has confirmed that she was hospitalized this week and explained everything that happened to her.



Bieber's medical emergency happened on Thursday morning (March 10) while she was having breakfast with her husband Justin Bieber, started having 'stroke-like symptoms'.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Bieber wrote, "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital."

Further explaining, "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," she continued.



In the post, she assured that she's doing fine now, "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I`ve ever been through, I`m home now and doing well, and I`m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love. -Hailey"

Hailey's hospitalization comes weeks after Justin contracted Covid-19, which prompted him to cancel four concerts on his current Justice world tour. It is still not known if his wife had also been infected with the virus.

On the day she was treated at the hospital, the 28-year-old pop star posted an undated Instagram photo of the two walking together, captioned, "Can`t keep this one dow