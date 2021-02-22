Hailee Steinfeld, Jeremy Renner spotted filming 'Hawkeye' in Atlanta

Hailee Steinfeld showed off her prowess with a hunting bow along with Jeremy Renner on the location set of Disney+ Marvel series Hawkeye in Atlanta, Georgia.

The actress, 24, will be seen playing Kate Bishop who Renner's Clint Barton is mentoring to take over the Hawkeye mantle. The events of the streaming show take place following Avengers: Endgame.

Renner originated the Hawkeye superhero character in the Avengers movies. Steinfeld's costume comprised a purple and maroon zip-top and black trousers with chunky black bovver boots.





In the snaps, she wore a utility belt and gloves and had a holster, and her long brunette hair was styled in a ponytail.





Renner, 50, was seated in a car as Steinfeld let her bow and arrow fly.

The Hurt Locker star, who has two Oscar nominations to his name, made his debut as Hawkeye in 2012's The Avengers. He reprised the role in Avengers: Age Of Ultron in 2015 and in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 as well as Avengers: Endgame in 2019.