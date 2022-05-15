Gwyneth Paltrow pens sweet note for daughter Apple on her 18th birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing some hidden feelings for her daughter Apple Martin who has just turned 18.



Taking to her Instagram account, Paltrow penned a sweet note for her big daughter, reading ''18. I’m a bit of a loss for words this morning (😭). I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more. Proud doesn’t cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can’t put into words''.



''You are deeply extraordinary in every way. Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me. I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you. ❤️ Mama,'' she concluded her message.

She also shared a photo of her daughter who is looking absolutely stunning in the white satin dress.



The actress is also the mum of her 16-year-old son Moses.



For the unversed, Gwyneth's daughter's unique name Apple has been the topic of debate for a long time now. And recently, Paltrow shared the back story behind the name and how her ex-husband Chris Martin suggested the moniker and she simply said yes.



During a candid Instagram Q&A, the actress wrote, via Page Six, “Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it,” Paltrow revealed. “I thought it was original and cool. I can’t imagine her being called anything else!”

