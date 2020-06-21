'Gulabo Sitabo' director Shoojit Sircar's Instagram account hacked

On Saturday, director Shoojit Sircar's Instagram account was hacked.

His account was restored later.

The 'Gulabo Sitabo' director took to his Twitter account to share the news,'' My Instagram account hacked https://twitter.com/InstagramComms @instagram,” he wrote

Also read: Salman Khan appeals to stand with Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, 'not to go by the language and the curses'



As per the screenshot shared by his followers, Shoojit’s Instagram page read, ''Restricted profile. You must be 99 years old or over to see this profile.''

Later on it was fixed, Shoojit thanked the Instagram team and wrote, ''Thank you @instagram''.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Udham Singh' back on track as post production begins



On the work front, the director's last film was Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo'. The movie released directly released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, meanwhile, the director is busy with the post-production of the biopic of 'Sardar Udham Singh'. Vicky Kaushal will play the lead role in the film.