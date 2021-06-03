Gucci kaftan trends on Twitter as users wonder 'who's shelling so much money for kurta?'

Luxury label Gucci found itself becoming the talk of town among Indian fans as it listed a bizarre price for a clothing item on its official website.

We are talking about a fancy kurta that Gucci is selling on its website that they priced at an exorbitant $3,500, roughly translating to Rs 2.5 lakh. Called the “organic linen kaftan” with floral embroidery, the kurta is made in Italy. The linen kaftan has a neck opening with a self-tie tassle.

While they can call it whatever they want, we Indians know it's a linen kurta.

The clothing piece, also, did not sit well with desi fans of Gucci. They took to Twitter and were seen wondering who was buying a kurta for such a huge price.

"Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks," wrote one Twitter user. Another wrote, “Gucci kurta for $3500?! I can have Ashokbhai make this back home for 500 rupees Face with tears of joy”

Check out some reactions here:

Gucci Is selling an Indian Kurta for 2.5 Lakhs! I’ll get the same thing for 500 Bucks🤭 pic.twitter.com/b6KOeaK7kX — Shailesh Bhargaw (@ShaileshBhargaw) June 3, 2021 ×

Gucci is selling a regular kurta for Rs 2.5 lakh, and desi Twitter is unamused.https://t.co/2oIcblyEwv — Ravi panoriya 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@panoriya_ravi) June 3, 2021 ×

Did Gucci bring the raw materials planted on Pluto, for the kurta?💀 — Kokti jamir (@kokti18kookie) June 3, 2021 ×

It's rs 1.50 - 2.50 and it's only "Kurta" nee "Kaftan" as labelled by GUCCI

I won't take this even for INR 1000

Easily available at Delhi markets you can even get it Or look a like at #Sadarbazzar #Gurgaon#Delhi#KarolBaghMarket pic.twitter.com/Mjxbr31rhT — Aam Aadmi Nitin (@mangoman_india) June 3, 2021 ×

This is not the first time that Gucci has come under fire for cultural appropriation and for pricing products at an exorbitant rate. In 2018, Gucci sent models down the runway in a variety of headwear - from elaborate headdresses to hijabs and turbans. It was heavily criticised.

