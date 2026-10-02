/Gondhal, India’s official Oscar entry, to release in Oct in 6 languages

India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards is coming home to theatres near you. Santosh Davakhar's Marathi psychological thriller Gondhal will open for exclusive preview screenings in October.

Davakhar’s cerebral psychological thriller has intrigued film enthusiasts in India and beyond. Now, the makers are set to offer audiences an early theatrical experience.

Gondhal, India’s official Oscar entry, to release in Oct

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Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, the Marathi cerebral psychological thriller will have preview screenings across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru ahead of its wider worldwide theatrical release.

The exclusive previews will begin on October 9 across four theatres each in Mumbai and Pune, followed by screenings in other key cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Presented in Marathi and Hindi, these special previews will offer audiences an opportunity to experience the film on the big screen ahead of its larger multilingual rollout.

Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, Gondhal draws from Maharashtra’s rich cultural tradition of Gondhal—a ritualistic folk performance traditionally conducted through the night, combining devotional storytelling, music, percussion and dance. The film places this deeply rooted cultural form within a cerebral psychological thriller, creating an atmospheric narrative where tradition, desire, human emotion and hidden tensions collide.

The film features Ishita Deshmukh, Kishor Kadam and Yogesh Sohoni in key roles, combining the cultural specificity of rural Maharashtra with psychological and human themes that transcend language and geography.

Gondhal has also built a notable festival journey. The makers and cast of the film were recently honoured by Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis. Santosh Davakhar was honoured with the Silver Peacock for Best Director at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), while Gondhal also received the FIPRESCI Award at the Bengaluru International Film Festival. Its subsequent selection by the Film Federation of India as India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards has taken the film into a new phase of its international journey.

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Speaking about the exclusive previews, Santosh Davakhar said, “For us, these previews are more than just early screenings; they are an opportunity to bring Gondhal back to audiences for whom the theatrical experience was always at the heart of the film. This is a story born from Maharashtra’s cultural soil, and we have always believed that its atmosphere, sound and visual world should be experienced collectively in a theatre. After the honour of representing India at the Oscars, it feels especially meaningful to open the doors of the film to audiences and let them experience Gondhal for themselves. I hope viewers enter the theatre without preconceived notions and allow the story, the culture and its psychological journey to speak for themselves.”