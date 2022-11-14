Glenn Powell, Joe Jonas starrer 'Devotion' to release in India on November 25

Aerial war epic, 'Devotion' is ready to land in Indian theatres on November 25, 2022. to the theaters near you. PVR Pictures brings the war drama to India as it takes a unique look at friendship and devotion in times of war.

Directed by popular filmmaker J.D Dillard, Devotion is a multi-starrer based on the bestselling book by Adam Makos. Starring Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson, and Thomas Sadosk, Devotion, the film tells the inspirational true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots who helped turn the tide in the most brutal battle in the Korean War: Jesse Brown, the first Black aviator in Navy history and his fellow fighter pilot and friend, Tom Hudner. Their heroic sacrifices and enduring friendship ultimately makes them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.

To capture the film’s thrilling aerial photography, the filmmakers turned to Oscar-winning cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, who was joined by aerial coordinator Kevin LaRosa Jr. and aerial DP Michael Fitz Maurice, whose work may currently be seen in 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Watch the trailer here:

The film will release nationwide on November 25, 2022.