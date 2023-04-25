Glen Powell's girlfriend unfollows his co-actor Sydney Sweeney amid split rumours

Seems like something is brewing between co-actors Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney as the former’s girlfriend, Gigi Paris unfollowed the latter. Gigi recently unfollowed Sydney Sweeney on Instagram. Sydney and Glen Powell are currently working on an upcoming romantic comedy by director Will Gluck.

Sydney and Glen have been filming the untitled project in Australia. We wonder what irked Gigi so much that she unfollowed the actress. Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney has been sharing pictures with Glen from their film set in Australia as the two can be seen having fun off the set. On the set, the two can be seen getting mushy but that’s also to do with the theme of the film.

Gigi Paris and Glen Powell have been together since 2020. Gigi travelled to Australia when filming began. She was with him in late March but returned to the US less than two weeks later. Meanwhile, Sydney has been engaged to Jonathan Davino since 2022.

The upcoming yet-to-be-titled movie also stars Bryan Brown, Michelle Hurd and Darren Barnet.

