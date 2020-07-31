'Glee' actress Naya Rivera laid to rest two weeks after accidental drowning

File image of Naya Rivera Photograph:( Twitter )
Naya Rivera rose to fame playing Santana Lopez in 'Glee'.
Naya Rivera has been laid to rest two weeks after drowning in a lake in California. The 'Glee' star was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Friday, July 24, according to her death certificate.
The 33-year-old star drowned 'in minutes' stated her autopsy and there was no drugs or alcohol present in her system and her death was accidental.
On July 13, the actor's body was recovered from Lake Piru in California, five days after she went missing when she had rented a boat with her four-year-old son, Josey who was found alone on a pontoon boat at the lake.
This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say...I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: "Ryan can you stop snap chatting!" Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep. 🖤💔🖤 ♥️ To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you...thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way. I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive...forget...don't hold grudges....if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know....you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about. ♥️
A day after her funeral, Naya's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey paid a heartfelt tribute to the star on his Instagram page. Sharing a sweet photo of Naya with their son Josey, he wrote: "This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair."
Rivera rose to fame playing Santana Lopez in 'Glee'. She will be last seen on a pre-recorded episode of Netflix 'Sugar Rush', a baking competition show. The episode is dedicated to the late actress.