'Glee' actress Naya Rivera laid to rest two weeks after accidental drowning

Naya Rivera has been laid to rest two weeks after drowning in a lake in California. The 'Glee' star was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Friday, July 24, according to her death certificate.



The 33-year-old star drowned 'in minutes' stated her autopsy and there was no drugs or alcohol present in her system and her death was accidental.

On July 13, the actor's body was recovered from Lake Piru in California, five days after she went missing when she had rented a boat with her four-year-old son, Josey who was found alone on a pontoon boat at the lake.

A day after her funeral, Naya's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey paid a heartfelt tribute to the star on his Instagram page. Sharing a sweet photo of Naya with their son Josey, he wrote: "This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair."

Rivera rose to fame playing Santana Lopez in 'Glee'. She will be last seen on a pre-recorded episode of Netflix 'Sugar Rush', a baking competition show. The episode is dedicated to the late actress.