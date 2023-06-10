Gladiator 2 on-set accident leaves several crewmembers injured

The shoot of Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel is currently underway in Morocco near the Sahara Desert and on Friday, June 7, a major accident took place on the set during the shooting of the stunt sequence. Several crew members were left injured.

The Paramount spokesperson confirmed the incident on Friday, revealing that the injuries were ''non-life-threatening'' and all those who were impacted immediately received the necessary care.

''While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the Gladiator sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries. The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received the necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment," a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures said in a statement, via EW.

The statement added, "The well-being of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we have strict health and safety procedures in place on all our productions. We will continue monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions as we resume production.''

As per Variety, a source has revealed that no cast members were harmed. Further adding, the individual revealed, ''that total six people received treatment, four of whom remain in the hospital. All of the impacted crew members were treated for burn injuries.''

''Two other crew members were treated locally and then discharged. The accident occurred towards the end of the shooting day. No cast members were harmed.''

While the main cause behind the accident has not been revealed, however, The Sun has reported the news of an explosion on set.

The UK outlet has revealed that the major accident took place after a fireball engulfed the set when a big-budget special effects scene went wrong. An investigation is now underway, with onlookers speculating that a gas pipe on the set may have ruptured.

A source said yesterday: "It was terrifying — a huge ball of fire flew up and caught several crew members in its path.

"In years of filming, I’ve never seen an accident so scary.

The shooting is going on in Ouarzazate, where the temperature regularly hits 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Stars including Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington were present on the set and watched the horrific scene in terror. More about the film. The movie, which is the sequel to Russell Crowe's Oscar-winning film, stars Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, May Calamawy, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Peter Mensah, and Matt Lucas. Connie is reprising her role as Lucilla from the first film.

The period film was praised by critics and audiences alike and was a huge blockbuster hit and grossed more than $460 million. The movie won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe. The makers are eying for November 22, 2024 release date.

