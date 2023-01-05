Meet the star cast of Ginny & Georgia season 2; check out release date and time, plot details

The second season of Ginny & Georgia has arrived, almost two years after the first season ended on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger in February 2021 - and it looks like it was well worth the wait. Ginny (Antonia Gentry) fled with her younger brother in Season 1's finale after discovering her mother had murdered her stepfather. Season 2 picks up shortly after the events of Season 1, with Ginny still reeling from the shocking discovery that her mother is a murderer, on top of all the usual teen drama. Ginny & Georgia was renewed for a second season by Netflix on April 19, 2021.

Ginny & Georgia season 2 release date and time

Ginny and Georgia season 2 premiered on Netflix on January 5, 2023. Debra J Fisher, the executive producer and writer, took to TikTok in September 2022 to confirm that filming for season 2 had concluded. "Here's what I know and what I can tell you: we just wrapped. So what does that mean? It will take Netflix 14 weeks to dub Ginny and Georgia into all the non-English speaking languages," Fisher had said on the platform. The statement further read, "Without getting an official word from Netflix, that takes us to the end of the year."

What time does Ginny and Georgia come out?

On January 5, the Ginny and Georgia season 2 premiers at midnight PT (Pacific Time), 3 am ET (Eastern Time), 8 am UK GMT, and around 9 am in the rest of Europe.

Ginny & Georgia season 2 full cast details

The following Ginny and Georgia main cast members will return for the second season.

Georgia Miller is played by Brianne Howey.

Ginny Miller Diesel is played by Antonia Gentry.

Austin Miller is played by La Torraca.

Ellen Baker is played by Jennifer Robertson.

Marcus Baker is played by Felix Mallard.

Maxine "Max" Baker is played by Sara Waisglass.

Joe is played by Raymond Ablack.

Gil Timmins is played by Aaron Ashmore.

