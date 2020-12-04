Gigi Hadid heads back to work, says 'being a mother is a job like no other'

Gigi Hadid is back to work months after welcoming her little girl to the world with boyfriend Zayn Malik. Gigi shared a video on her Instagram and opened up about her experience of working after becoming a mother.



The 25-year-old stunner shared her video and wrote, ''Would say back to work, BUT bein [sic] a mamma is a job like no otherrrr, '' she captioned. ''BACK IN THE OFFICE.''

Hadid’s work endeavours were initially put on hold so that she could prioritize her role as a mom, a source said.



While Gigi was at work, her mom Yolanda Hadid was with her baby girl. Yolanda shared a sweet photo on her Instagram story and wrote, ''We spent the day while Mamma was away…'' she captioned the pic.

Gigi has been sharing some pictures on her Instagram where she can be seen spending time with her newborn.



Check out the photos below.

Hadid and Malik, 27, welcomed their first child together in September.