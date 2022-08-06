Gigi Hadid announces her new clothing label 'Guest in Residence'

Gigi Hadid is focusing more on her business nowadays. After launching her bikini line earlier this year, the supermodel is going to launch her own clothing brand very soon and has finally announced her new label 'Guest in Residence' on her Instagram as well.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Hadidi shared a series of pictures in which the mum-of-one can be seen working with all her attention and love.



“Been workin on something ….,” the 27-year-old model captioned the photos. In the series of photos, Gigi gave a glimpse of her knitwear collection, fabrics, showing different hoodies, sweaters, and also her photos of doing trials among many others.



Hadid has also updated her Instagram bio, which now reads, “founder, creative director @guestinresidence”.



However, there is no update on the website or on the label's Instagram page yet. Website only reads the brand's name and coming soon.

More information about the brand like price, collection and launch date has not been revealed yet.



Soon after her post was shared, Gigi's friends from the industry showed some support for her new venture. Gigi's sister Bella also give a shout-out and wrote, "what we’ve all been waiting for."



Hailey Bieber commented, "So excited about this"

Apart from her friends, her fans are also very eager to see what Hadid will bring and their excitement is clearly visible in the comment section of the post.

On user wrote, ''I've always loved your designer side more than the model side, you've been watching people for years and getting inspired, and the fact that you've poured them into a design inspires me, I'm behind your every design, I love you so much and my feet are shaking right now, so you better sell this design as soon as possible!''

Another wrote, ''Queen 👸🏼 of fashion style on the earth 🌍''