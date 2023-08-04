Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan plays mentor in this inspiring sports drama

The first trailer of the Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher-starrer sports drama Ghoomer is out. The teaser takes us into the inspiring story of a cricketer, Anina, who aspires to play for the Indian cricket team one day. Unfortunately, she loses her arm in a brutal accident. But will this stop her from following her dream?



The trailer starts off with Abhishek Bachchan, who is all drunk and says, "Logically, can someone with just one hand can play for the country?" He answers, "No. But this life is not a game of logic. this life the game of magic."

Further, we are introduced to Anina, who got selected for the Indian cricket team, right after she met an accident and lost her right hand. After her life turns upside down and all her dreams are shattered, Anina is depressed and wants to end her life when her coach, played by Bachchan, comes as a ray of light in her life.

Despite all the challenges and hurdles, Bachchan teaches Anina to play with her left hand. In the trailer, we also got a glimpse of actor Angad Bedi, who is playing the love interest of Saiyami, and Shabana Azmi, who is playing the role of her mother. Amitabh Bachchan also has a cameo in the film.



The inspiring story of Ghoomer

The sports drama, which is directed by R Balki, is known for films such as Cheeni Kum, Ki and Ka and Pad Man among others. The film is inspired by the life of Karoly Takacs, a late Hungarian shooter, who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his right hand was injured

He told PTI at the 53rd International Film Festival of India, “I suggested let’s make it a cricket film rather than a shooting film as people will take a lot of time to understand (the sport). The movie is co-written by Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani.

Ghoomer will release on August 18.

