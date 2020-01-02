Gerard Butler celebrates new year in India, meets the Dalai Lama

Industrialist Yash Birla visited Rishikesh with Gerard Butler and posted photos of the trip on Instagram Photograph:( Instagram )
Gerard Butler was a spiritual trip to India and rang in the new year in the country with rumoured girlfriend Morgan Brown.
While Bollywood celebrities left India to ring in the new year, Hollywood actor Gerard Butler made trips in Karnataka and Uttarakhand and met the Dalai Lama.
The '300' star was in India on a spiritual vacation with his rumoured girlfriend Morgan Brown for new years and attended a talk meet by the Dalai Lama.
The actor reportedly went specifically to Karnataka to listen to the Dalia Lama who delivered a lecture keynote speech on 'An overview of Tibetan Buddhism and growth of great master Tsongkhapa' at Gaden Lachi. The talk meet took place on December 20, 2019. Photo of the event has been doing the rounds of social media for the past few days.
Gerard Butler also took a trip to Rishikesh in Uttarakhand with industrialist Yash Birla and his daughter. The industrialist shared photos of their visit on Instagram.
Gerard himself shared images of his Himalayan holiday on Instagram.
This isn't Gerard Butler's first trip to India. He was earlier spotted in Jaipur and once was seen coming out of Shah Rukh Khan's house in Mumbai.
Interestingly, Gerard was not the only Hollywood star who was in India for New Years. 'Game Of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke reportedly was in India as well with her mother. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a photo of the actress at the Jaipur airport.
Clarke is reportedly in India with her mother. She had previously visited India with actress Rose Leslie and had shared photos of her trip on Instagram.