/GDN release date: R Madhavan's biographical drama to arrive next month

The makers of GDN have announced the release date of the upcoming biopic, starring R Madhavan. Slated to release next month, the film is directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar. The team took to social media on Friday to announce the new release date alongside a new poster.

GDN new release date

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Madhavan wrote, "Story of a Man Driven by Passion… Fueled by Legacy. #GDN releases worldwide on August 7." It is a biographical drama on legendary inventor, engineer and philanthropist G.D. Naidu, widely known as the "Edison of India."

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R Madhavan on the film

At the trailer launch, Madhavan said, "I think he deserves the recognition first. The younger generation today is very smart. You don’t need to tell them too many things. It is enough if we drop them hints, they research and get to understand what they need to know."

About GDN

The cast also features Jayaram, Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan and Vinay Rai in key roles. The screenplay has been written by Krishnakumar Ramakumar and R. Madhavan, and is produced by Varghese Moolan in association with Tricolour Films.

Set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, GDN follows G.D. Naidu’s rise from his humble beginnings in Coimbatore to becoming one of the country’s most influential inventors.

Who was G.D. Naidu

Born on March 23, 1893, in Kalangal near Coimbatore, Naidu left school at an early age. Instead of textbooks, he chose practical experience to learn about machines, which later played a key role in his life.

He was a self-taught engineer and contributed his life to engineering, public transport, manufacturing and technical education.

Naidu developed India's first indigenous electric motor, which contributed to Coimbatore's rise as a major engineering and manufacturing hub.

Other devices associated with them were an electric razor, ultra-thin shaving blades, a fruit juice extractor, a distance adjuster for film cameras, a kerosene-powered fan and a vote-recording machine.