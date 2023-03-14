Gaslight trailer out! Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey's spine-chilling mystery is unmissable

On Monday, makers of Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming suspense thriller film Gaslight unveiled its official trailer. Helmed by Pavan Kripalani, the movie stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. It will premiere on the OTT platform on March 31.

Speaking about the film, Sara said in a press release, "Gaslight is a classic whodunit- set in an eerie yet beautiful palatial estate. It revolves around the character of Misha who’s trying to find the truth behind her fathers ‘absence’. During her endeavour, she comes across a lot of strange and terrifying instances, and the story then becomes about how she navigates her way through this unknown terrain."

Talking further about her character, Sara said, "It was challenging to get into this role both mentally and physically as she’s a very layered and nuanced character. I hope this film is going to be a thrilling ride for the audience as each scene will keep them on the edge of their seat. I am grateful for the association with Tips Films Ltd., 12th Street Entertainment, Pavan Kirpalani and Disney+ Hotstar."

Meanwhile, Vikrant reflected on his journey as Kapil in Gaslight. He said, "It’s been an incredible journey while shooting for Gaslight, the film is a murder mystery with the unravelling of truths of each character which makes it more interesting. Kapil is a complex character. The audience will enjoy the film throughout. I am excited to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar and hope audiences enjoy this film."

Also read: RRR fame Jr NTR wants to work with Brad Pitt on THIS film

Chitrangda, on the other hand, revealed that she has always been fascinated by thrillers and that Gaslight gave her the opportunity to explore the genre and enabled her to mould herself into a character like never before.

"I could explore various facets of myself as an actor with the character of Rukmini and it was indeed something very different. I am glad to be a part of the Disney+ Hotstar family and hope audiences are ready to experience this thrilling journey with Gaslight," Chitrangda added.

Apart from this, Sara will also feature in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming untitled rom-com movie co-starring Vicky Kaushal. She also has Homi Adajania’s next Murder Mubarak in the pipeline.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE