RRR fame Jr NTR wants to work with Brad Pitt on THIS film
Story highlights
Jr NTR says he would have loved to portray Hector in Brad Pitt's film Troy but not die in the end.
Jr NTR says he would have loved to portray Hector in Brad Pitt's film Troy but not die in the end.
Just as promised, the man of the masses, NTR Jr walked the red carpet with India close to his heart. The actor attended the 95th Academy Awards after receiving worldwide applause for the portrayal of Komaram Bheem in RRR.
When asked about one actor NTR Jr would love to meet at the Oscars, the actor was quick to chime in Brad Pitt, “I love him!! I love the dedication Brad Pitt has towards his films, I love the way he acts, I love the way he walks So for me everything about Brad Pitt is great.”
When further asked about one film NTR would love to team up with Brad Pitt the RRR star said, “I would love to be Hector in Troy but not die.”
The actor even spoke about the Marvel series and how if everybody wants it to happen, it’s a good omen and it might happen soon.