RRR fame Jr NTR wants to work with Brad Pitt on THIS film

Just as promised, the man of the masses, NTR Jr walked the red carpet with India close to his heart. The actor attended the 95th Academy Awards after receiving worldwide applause for the portrayal of Komaram Bheem in RRR.

When asked about one actor NTR Jr would love to meet at the Oscars, the actor was quick to chime in Brad Pitt, “I love him!! I love the dedication Brad Pitt has towards his films, I love the way he acts, I love the way he walks So for me everything about Brad Pitt is great.”

When further asked about one film NTR would love to team up with Brad Pitt the RRR star said, “I would love to be Hector in Troy but not die.”