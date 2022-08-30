'Gangubai Kathiyawadi', 'RRR', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' on Netflix's global top 10 lists

Netflix India`s Vice-President (Content) Monika Shergill has said five Indian titles have featured on Netflix`s global top 10 lists so far this year. Viewership of Indian films on the streaming service has gone up by 50 per cent from last year, reports `Variety`.

Hits for the service include Alia Bhatt`s `Gangubai Kathiyawadi`, pan-India blockbuster `RRR` and `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2`, starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu.

Shergill also pointed out in an interview with `Variety`, coinciding with the streamer`s Films Day on Monday, that Indian movies featured in the Netflix non-English charts for 31 of the last 34 weeks.

Another hit Alia film has been `Darlings`, whose story revolving around domestic abuse, which debuted as the biggest non-English language original film opener for the service worldwide. The movie, co-produced by Alia with Red Chillies Entertainment, also features powerful performances by Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma.

Other titles showcased during Films Day included: `Chakda `Xpress`, inspired by the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, starring Anushka Sharma; heist thriller `Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga`, starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal; `Jogi`, which is set against the backdrop of the 1984 Delhi anti-Sikh riots, starring Diljit Dosanjh and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar; the satire `Kathal`, starring Sanya Malhotra; Vishal Bhardwaj`s spy thriller `Khufiya` featuring Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Azmeri Haque Badhon; and Anurag Kashyap acolyte Vasan Bala`s whodunnit `Monica O My Darling`, with Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte.

Also a part of the showcase were Shashanka Ghosh`s romantic comedy `Plan A Plan B`, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia; the intense drama `Qala`, directed by Anvita Dutt, which will see Irrfan Khan`s son Balih making his film debut; Zoya Akhtar`s comic book adaptation `The Archies`; and the Indian version of Keigo Higashino`s Detective Galileo novel, `The Devotion of Suspect X`, headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan and directed by Sujoy Ghosh ("Kahaani").