'Game Of Thrones' star Lena Headey marries actor Marc Menchaca in Italy, see pics

Cersei Lannister is now married. Actress Lena Headey, who is best known for playing the evil queen Cersei Lannister in the hit series 'Game Of Thrones' has got married to actor Marc Menchaca in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy. This is Headey's second marriage.



Several 'Game Of Thrones' stars were in attendance at the wedding including Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Emila Clarke, Sophie Turner with husband Joe Jonas, and Conleth Hill.



For her special day, Lena wore a sleeveless white gown with a veil. Her groom wore a blue-three-piece suit with a pink tie and beige hat. The couple read their wedding vows under the sun and their wedding guests share some photos of the beautiful event on social media soon after.







Marc Menchaca is known for his award-winning film 'This Is Where We Live' and his appearances in several television shows like 'Ozark,' 'The Sinner,' 'Manifest' and 'The Outsider'.



Lena gained superstardom with her portrayal of the evil queen in 'Game Of Thrones'. She has also been part of films like 'The Brothers Grimm,' '300', 'Dredd', 'The Purge' to name a few.



Lena was earlier married to musician Peter Paul Loughran from 2007-2013 and the former couple shares a 12-year-old son together. She also has a seven-year-old daughter with director Dan Cadan.