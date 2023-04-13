Game Of Thrones prequel titled Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight greenlit by HBO

There is more from the world of Game Of Thrones. On Wednesday, HBO Max announced that it has greenlit the prequel of GoT based on the author's Dunk and Egg books. The show will be following the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years prior to the events of A Song of Ice and Fire which inspired the hit web series Game Of Thrones.

The announcement was made during an event that had Warner Bros, Discovery, the press, and the Investors in attendance, where it was also revealed that HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service will combine and simply be called Max.

The series is currently titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. The official logline states, “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Martin will serve as writer and executive producer, as well as Ira Parker, who was a co-executive producer on Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon veterans Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will serve as executive producers.

Martin has written three novellas in the Tales of Dunk and Egg series to date- The Hedge Knight in 1998, The Sworn Sword in 2003 and The Mystery Knight in 2010. The three novellas were then collected and published together as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in 2015.