Game of Thrones prequel on Aegon the Conqueror to get film, new show at HBO

Get ready for Game of Thrones once more as HBO is planning on a prequel about Aegon I Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros. Variety reports that a discussion at HBO Studios is in its early stages. They also plan on first producing a feature film which would then lead into a series. The film will be made by both HBO and Warner Bros.

The GoT prequel show would tell the story of how Aegon and his sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, used their army and three dragons to conquer six of the seven kingdoms in Westeros. The only they are unable to capture is Dorne. Thus Aegon became the first true king of Westeros, the first to sit on the Iron Throne and was the founder of the Targaryen Dynasty. All this happened some 300 years ago from the events of Game of Thrones. Game of Thrones was a huge hit and in fact became one of the most successful shows of all time.

HBO is currently developing several shows – spinoffs and prequels of Game of Thrones – after its massive success. All shows are based on a world created by author George RR Martin.

The most recent one we saw after Game of Thrones was House of the Dragon. The show premiered in August 2022. Season 2 of the show is currently in production.

