'Game of Thrones' author George RR Martin opens up on Daenerys' assault love scene

‘Game of Thrones’ author George RR Martin has something to say on the pilot episode featuring Daenerys Targaryen’s character where the love-making scene was shown as an assault. This is the first time that the author will address the topic as many cited the assault scene as too violent when it premiered.

The revelations are here courtesy the publication of the new behind-the-scenes ‘Game of Thrones’ oral history ‘Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon’.

When asked why the wedding scene change from consensual seduction scene to the brutal rape of Emilia Clarke, George RR Martin said, “We never discussed it. It made it worse, not better.”

The hit show ‘Game of Thrones’ was criticised throughout its eight-seasons run for portraying violence against its female characters, including frequent depictions of rape.

In ‘Game of Thrones’ novel, Drogo attempts to ease Daenerys’s nerves before they have sex by wiping away her nervous tears and teaching her how to untie his braids. When Drogo tries to seduce Daenerys more explicitly, she gives him permission by saying “yes” when he asks if it’s ok to touch her. In the HBO series, the wedding night scene is an assault where Drogo strips Daenerys’ clothes off and bends her over onto her knees while she cries. The scene then cuts away, but the assault is clear.

Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss defended the change between the book and the TV show. According to Weiss, Daenerys actress Emilia Clarke was on the same page as them and “mentioned the wedding night and issues she was having with it.”