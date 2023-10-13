Gal Gadot to Michael Douglas: Hollywood comes together to write an open letter against Hamas

Hollywood has come out in support of Israel as more than 700 figures from the entertainment industry signed an open letter condemning Hamas. The letter demands the safe return of hostages being held in Gaza.



The letter is the first major move from the entertainment industry, as Israel has been under attack.



Released by the nonprofit Creative Community for Peace, the letter has been signed by prominent celebrities and Hollywood leaders including Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine, Mayim Bialik, Liev Schreiber, Amy Schumer, Michael Douglas, Jerry Seinfeld, Debra Messing, Ryan Murphy, Greg Berlanti, Haim Saban, Irving Azoff, Ynon Kreiz, Mark Hamill, Howie Mandel, Bella Thorne, Antoine Fuqua and more.

The open letter urges the entertainment community to speak out against Hasmas and support Israle. The letter also asks everyone to refrain from sharing misinformation about the war and to do whatever is in their power to urge Hamas terrorists to return hostages back their families.

On October 7 Hamas launched a suprise ambush firing thousands of rockets from Gaza, brutally killing civilians in their homes and committing a massacre at a music festival for peace where 260 bodies were found. This is the first time since Holocaust that so many Jews have died in a single day.

Earlier in a statement, Gal Gadot has said, u“My heart is aching for the lives lost and families shattered. I’m praying for everyone who has been affected by Hamas’ terrorism and brutality. And I hope that the world remains steadfast in their support of the Israeli people.”

Saban said, “In the aftermath of the barbaric killing of more than 1,200 Israelis, we in the Hollywood community and around the world must stand with Israel as it defends itself against a terrorist regime in Gaza that seeks Israel’s destruction.”

Here's the full text of the open letter from the Creative Community for Peace:

"The nightmare that Israelis have feared for decades became a reality as Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli cities and towns.

Under the cover of thousands of rockets fired indiscriminately into civilian populations, Hamas murdered and kidnapped innocent men, women, and children. They kidnapped and murdered infants and the elderly. They raped women and mutilated their bodies. They paraded their bodies through the streets and on social media, and cowardly attacked the Supernova Music Festival – bringing death and destruction to an event celebrating friendship and love.

This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas’ actions. These are barbaric acts of terrorism that must be called out by everyone. They are a terrorist organization whose leaders call for the murder of Jews everywhere.

CCFP calls on our friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry to speak out forcefully against Hamas and do whatever is in their power to urge the terrorist organization to return the innocent hostages to their families.

As Israel takes the necessary steps to defend its citizens in the coming days and weeks, social media will be overrun by an orchestrated misinformation campaign spearheaded by Iran. We urge everyone to remember the horrific images that came out of Israel and to not amplify or fall for their propaganda.

Our thoughts are with all those experiencing unfathomable levels of fear and violence, and we hope for the day when Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace."



WATCH WION LIVE HERE