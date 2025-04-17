Fyre Festival gets postponed. Organisers announced that the music festivals ill not happen on its scheduled dates and they will come up with a different set of dates for the much-awaited festival.

Fyre Festival 2 is the much-hyped sequel to the disastrous 2017 festival in which festival-goers were left without food, water and sanitation arrangements on a deserted island.

Fyre Festival 2 postponed

Fyre Festival was slated to take place in Mexico from May 30 to June 2. Organisers however sent a message to people who had bought the tickets: “The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced. We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule.”

Representatives for Fyre Festival have not issued a public statement on the matter.

Fyre Festival is the brainchild of Billy McFarland, who spent nearly four years in prison after being convicted of wire fraud for defrauding investors out of $27.4 million with the first Fyre Festival. The second edition of the festival started off on the wrong foot when the local Isla Mujeres government said that no permits had been approved for the fest.

Tickets to Fyre Festival 2 were priced starting at $1,400 for general admission. Those looking to up the ante were offered VIP access for $5,000, artist access for a substantial $25,000, and a “Prometheus God of Fyre” package at a staggering $1.1 million. The last package would have permitted only eight people to get access to amenities like a four-stateroom yacht and 24/7 private chauffeur service.